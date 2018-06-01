Dirty Laundry: When Kim Met Donald

New York Post has a zinger about Kim Kardashian's meeting with Donald Trump, plus the Top Gun sequel is officially underway! These stories and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Kim Kardashian met with Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, and The View wasn't happy with New York Post's headline on the story, "The Other Big-Ass Summit: Trump Meets Rump."

Doctor Vin Diesel? Yes, the actor received an honorary degree from Hunter College of the City University of New York. That's where he started, as an English major. Vin wrote a screenplay and acted in the movie, when he was noticed by Steven Spielberg.

US Weekly is saying it's official that John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together. No surprise there... do you think this whole breakup was just a stunt to promote the show?

Tom Cruise tweeted a photo from the first day of production for the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, due out in July of 2019.

About 18 years ago, David Arquette of all people was the WCW heavyweight champion. Now, he's getting back into shape, eating good food, and not smoking, as he hopes to return to the wrestling ring! He wants his wrestling name to be Magic Man... so strange.

