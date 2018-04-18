Dirty Laundry: When Will The Kardashians Appear On Celebrity Family Feud?

Steve Harvey offers details on the upcoming Celebrity game show, plus is it war between Mariah Carey and her ex-manager Stella? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry!

Steve Harvey was on Ellen Degeneres, and he said the upcoming Celebrity Family Feud episode with the Kardashians airs in about a month. The Kardashians were originally going to go up against the Hilton family, but the Hiltons backed out. So no they'll be facing Kanye's family, instead. Guess who knew nothing? Kim Kardashian.

Video of Steve Harvey Dishes on the Kardashian/West &#039;Family Feud&#039; Episode

Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney took their private jet to Cleveland to visit Khloe and her new daughter True. They left Cleveland today along with their mom Kris Jenner, leaving Khloe alone with Tristan Thompson... that relationship is apparently hanging by a thread.

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize for his album Damn. It's the first time a hip-hop artist has won the music Pulitzer Prize, so congratulations!

Plus, Kendrick is joining Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars as the artists with the most Billboard Music Award nominations... 15 noms each! The Billboard Awards take place in May.

Ellen Degeneres and Lowe's have donated a million dollars to a school in Texas. The school had been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and their gym was destroyed. Ellen arranged for Lowe's to help rebuild the gym. What a great project!

Mariah Carey had fired her former manager Stella without cause, and Stella now claims she's owed millions of dollars and is threatening to sue. She has warned Mariah that if she doesn't get her money, stories will start to leak, about alcohol abuse, prescription pills, and marijuana, among other things. Stella has even suggested Mariah's infamous New Year's Eve performance happened the way it did because Mariah was so high she could barely walk (you'll recall Mariah blamed the incident on Dick Clark Productions). Stella also said Mariah was planning a dinner party with Prince, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston... the problem is, all three were already dead at the time.