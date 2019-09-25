Dirty Laundry: Which Train Wreck Was Almost On DWTS?
This train wreck backed out of DWTS! Plus, Kylie Jenner is hospitalized for illness. And we got two mommy-shaming incidents on Instagram! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!
Kylie Jenner has flu-like symptoms and she's been hospitalized. She had to sit out the Emmys and couldn't make it to Paris Fashion Week for her latest makeup collection launch.
Mama June and her boyfriend Gino were in court today. He gets out of the car and starts cursing. Her reality show was there shooting footage, but producers are still on the fence about whether to keep the show going.
Little Mermaid Live is coming to ABC on Nov. 5th and John Stamos will be Chef Louie, Queen Latifah will be Ursula, and Shaggy will be Sebastian!
Charlie Sheen was supposed to be on DWTS! He said he has two left feet, he was supposed to be with Cheryl Burke, he tried but couldn't do it.
Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is getting mommy-shamed over a photo of her 5-year-old wearing glam makeup.
Picture of the screen ❤️ where does the time go -- @kaiabiermann how are you 5 already? #DontBeTardy
And Ice-T's wife, Coco, is also getting flak for still breastfeeding their 4-year-old!
A mothers calling.... I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel #normalizebreastfeeding -swipe for more pics