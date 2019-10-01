Dirty Laundry: Who Is Adele's New Boyfriend?

Adele has a new boyfriend! Plus, inside Justin & Hailey's wedding! And bad news for Ray Lewis' run on DWTS! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Remember prankster Vitalii Sediuk? He struck again! He tried to tackle Justin Timberlake at Paris Fashion Week.

Some pics came out from Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding last night! Models everywhere, Jaden Smith, Kris Jenner... Kylie Jenner's dress was beautiful. It was a half a million dollar wedding. Day + Shay performed with Justin Bieber! Orlando Bloom skipped out and made Katy Perry go by herself! (Remember Orlando and Justin had gotten in a fight years back over his ex, Miranda Kerr!)

Gene Simons of the band KISS is in the hospital with kidney stones. He also had them back in 2009 and he sold one for $15k for charity!

We heard that Stacey Dash got arrested for alleged domestic violence... but she's saying HE choked her. She's saying it's self defense and her husband made the kids lie and say it was her fault. And she's saying she's too poor for an attorney, she asked for a public defender. Her husband is a lawyer... they must have separate check books.

So Dancing With The Stars last night... Ray Lewis is completely out now for the season. He tore three tendons while practicing the cha cha.

Adele is linked to a new guy, Skepta, a rapper from England. He formerly dated Naomi Campbell.