Dirty Laundry: Who Made American Idol's Top 5?

We're recapping American Idol, talking who's at the Met Gala (and who isn't), and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

American Idol sent home two more contestants, Catie Turner and Jurnee were sent home... but they did announce that the 7 from last night will be on the American Idol tour, which happens this summer. Unfortunately the tour is not making a stop here in Connecticut, but Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York are among the locations.

Video of Jurnee Sings &quot;Back At One&quot; by Brian McKnight - Top 7 - American Idol 2018 on ABC

Khloe Kardashian is definitely back with Tristan Thompson. On Saturday, she showed up at his basketball game to support him. Guess she's okay that he had five side chicks while she was pregnant.

Lady Antebellum are the latest artists to mess up the National Anthem. It wasn't a big mess-up, but it still had the players laughing at the Playoff game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets.

Video of Lady Antebellum sing Star Spangled Banner ahead of Game 5

Happy birthday to Adele, who turned 30 on Saturday (AKA Cinco de Mayo). She had a big Titanic-themed birthday party, and she looked JUST like Kate Winslet, the way they made her up.

Kim Kardashian left Kanye West in Wyoming as she flew to Vegas this weekend for her 20th high school reunion. She went to go see Cher in Vegas... dressed up as Cher... and now she's in New York City for the Met Gala.

Johnny Depp attacked a location manager on the set of his upcoming film Labyrinth. They said he'd been drinking and smoking all day. Just some more trouble for Johnny Depp.

President Donald Trump is not welcome at the Met Gala. Beyonce not going to be there, since she's going on vacation before she begins her tour. Today's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Rihanna is a host, along with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, and of course, Anna Wintour. They're saying this could be the last Met Gala.

Weekend Box Office:

3.) A Quiet Place ($7.7 million)

2.) Overboard ($14.7 million)

Video of Overboard Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

1.) Avengers: Infinity War ($114.7 million)