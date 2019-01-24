Dirty Laundry: Who Was The Masked Singer's Poodle?

Another Masked Singer has been revealed (and eliminated). Plus, details on E.L. James's new book and more Dirty Laundry.

The Masked Singer eliminated the poodle last night. Robin Thicke was convinced the poodle was Judge Judy, but it was actually Margaret Cho.

E.L. James, who wrote the 50 Shades trilogy, has a new book is coming out called The Mister. Maxim is the new character in this erotic love story, which comes out April 16th.

Chris Brown's lawyers have filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman that claimed Chris Brown attacked her. The incident allegedly happened on January 8th, and Chris Brown came out right away saying he didn't do anything wrong, and that his girlfriend was in the hotel with him the whole time the alleged attack took place.

Poor Bob Barker fell at his Hollywood Hills home. This is Barker's latest injury in the past few months.

Gordon Ramsay probably broke a record for swearing during an interview. He was on a show called Hot Ones, where celebrities answer questions while eating hot wings, and Gordon had reaper sauce which is 116,000 on the Scoville Level (AKA, it's ridiculously hot). That's why he dropped 128 f-bombs in 30 minutes!

Next week, another Connecticut restaurant will be featured on Gordon's show 24 Hours To Hell and Back. This one is Stone's Throw Restaurant in Seymour, a town not far from Waterbury, which was recently featured. Naugatuck Valley has been very well represented on this show. The Seymour-based episode airs next Wednesday.