Dirty Laundry: Who's Living In R. Kelly's Studio???

Police have discovered someone living in R. Kelly's studio. Plus, is Mariah Carey being blackmailed? And Gordon Ramsay sets his sights on a restaurant in Waterbury. All the details in the latest Dirty Laundry...

The cops are at R. Kelly's studio right now... but it's not what you may think. They are going along with the Building and Zoning Department of Cook County, checking to see if anybody's living there since the building is only zoned for industrial use. It turns out somebody has been living there (is it R. Kelly?). He owes a lot of money on back rent, too, so he could be evicted before the end of the month.

To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen got busted in Stamford, CT after he was allegedly bouncing some checks, including one for $13,000. He was released, promising to appear in court at a later date.

Mariah Carey is suing her former personal assistant. Her assistant Lianna Azarian was taping her secretly, doing some embarrassing things, and apparently attempted to blackmail Mariah for $8 million or she would release the videos. What's on the videos???

Paris Jackson is taking a break. She checked herself into a treatment facility, to focus on her physical and emotional well-being, which is good.

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and his wife are expecting a baby. He is 60 years old, and she is 33. They've been married for five years.

Joey Fatone has a new game show called Common Knowledge, which gives contestants a chance to win $10,000 by answering "common knowledge" questions. For example:

According to HealthLine, which of these can you apply to a bug bite to help reduce itching?

A.) an onion

B.) a tomato

C.) a cucumber

(The answer is an onion).

The restaurant Vasi's in Waterbury is in the spotlight on Gordon Ramsay's show. Gordon rebranded it as Vasi's Taverna, and you can see all the yelling and screaming about the transformation tonight on 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 8pm on Fox.