Dirty Laundry: Why Did Jussie Do It?

Why would Jussie Smollett stage an attack on himself? And is Khloe Kardashian going to be the next Bachelorette? We answer these questions and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

The question everyone's asking is, why would Jussie Smollett do this? According to the police, Jussie staged the racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy about his salary, and wanted to promote his career. He allegedly paid the two brothers that he claimed attacked him $3,500 by check, which authorities were able to trace. Jussie also allegedly bought drugs from one of the brothers in the past, and told the judge he has a substance abuse problem. He paid $100k bond, so he's out of jail currently. Did he just lose his career?

Two more women have come forth with claims against R. Kelly at a press conference in New York City this afternoon with attorney Gloria Allred. One of the women is 40, the other is 39, and they were at a concert in 1995 in Baltimore when R. Kelly and his security people invited them backstage. They were 15 and 16 at the time.

Is the Khloe Kardashian/ Tristan Thompson break up all a publicity stunt? Jordyn Woods-- who is best friends with Kylie Jenner-- and Tristan-- who is the father of the baby with Khloe-- have allegedly been hooking up for a whole month now. This is all getting a little too crazy to be believable.

Not sure if this is a joke or not, but the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, went on Twitter and said that Khloe Kardashian is "very much in contention" to be the next Bachelorette!

Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner ... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 21, 2019

Spoiler Alert: The Masked Singer unveiled two people last night. The Lion was revealed to be Rumor Willis and The Rabbit was Joey Fatone.

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who Is Under The Lion Mask! | Season 1 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who Is Under The Rabbit Mask! | Season 1 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have broken up already.

Last night was part one of the reunion show for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. These ladies are so out of control... it looks like Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are officially divorced. Prior to getting married to this guy, she's been engaged 19 TIMES! Part tow of the reunion show airs next week... can't wait!!!