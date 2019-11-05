Dirty Laundry: Why Is Teresa Giudice Getting an Italian Passport?

Teresa Giudice is trying to help husband Joe out. Plus, Alec Baldwin countersues over the parking space scuffle, Keanu Reeves is dating someone age appropriate, and more.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice was in New York City at the Italian embassy getting her husband Joe an Italian passport. She's trying to get it so he can get a passport to go to countries close to the United States, so he can visit his children. Teresa's dad is already in Italy with Joe. And it looks like the new season of the show starts tomorrow... we can't wait!

Alec Baldwin is suing the man from the parking space incident. Late in 2018, the guy claimed Baldwin punched him over a parking space, but video showed that did not happen, so Baldwin is countersuing.

So Keanu Reeves was all over the Internet yesterday with his age-appropriate girlfriend. Keanu Reeves is 55, and he walked the red carpet with his 46-year-old girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Richard Gere, who is 70, is going to be a dad again. His 36-year-old wife is expecting their second child together. She just gave birth about nine months ago. Richard has a 19-year-old and his wife has a 6-year-old. Do you think Richard's going to see the kid graduate grammar school?

For some reason, Dancing with the Stars won't dump Sean Spicer. He keeps getting low scores week after week, and the judges and some of the other contestants want to know what the deal is. Kate Flannery was sent home last night.

Video of Sean Spicer’s Jazz - Dancing with the Stars

Spice Girl Emma Bunton admitted to accidentally sexting a topless photo to her mom. How embarassing!

The Little Mermaid Live airs on ABC tonight. It stars John Stamos, Queen Latifah, and Shaggy.