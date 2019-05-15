Dirty Laundry: Will Britney Spears Ever Perform Again?

Is it possible Britney will never perform again? Plus, heather Locklear is back in rehab, Paris Hilton admits she once made out with Miley Cyrus, Vinny from Jersey Shore bares all in Vegas, and more Dirty Laundry.

Britney Spears's manager Larry Rudolph is saying she might never perform again. It seems a little hard to believe, but stranger things have happened.

Heather Locklear is back in rehab. It seems like her boyfriend is bad for her, and that could be causing some of the issues she's been going through. They had another huge fight, which sparked her latest stay in rehab.

Kylie Jenner is applying for another trademark, this one for Kylie Hair. This line will include hair care products, shampoos, conditioners, oils, gels, and mousse.

R. Kelly paid child support two months in advance for $41,000. Weird, for someone who had no money.

Paris Hilton was on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, and we learned two things from her:

She still hates Lindsay Lohan (Paris said she's lame and embarrassing). The rumor that Paris made out with Miley Cyrus back in the day in a nightclub in true.

Video of Paris Hilton Says Three Nice Things about Lindsay Lohan | WWHL

Footage of Vinny from Jersey Shore's stripper routine has surfaced online. During a shower sequence, he flashed a woman from the audience while wearing a towel, but nothing underneath. He was performing as part of a Chippendales review at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas last weekend.

Kelly Ripa made some remarks about The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise. She said it was gross and creepy, and the people that put Bachelor on the air aren't happy with her. They're claiming Bachelor pays her salary, because it gets such good ratings, and Kelly's mid-day show is distributed by ABC. Hannah, the current Bachelorette, will be on Kelly's show on Thursday... wonder if she's going to backtrack from her comments about the show?

Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit. https://t.co/pcAw0MtPOr — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 15, 2019

