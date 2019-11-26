Dirty Laundry: Will Hannah Brown Join The Bachelor?

Will Hannah Brown join Pete's season of The Bachelor? Plus, Camila Cabello stole a pencil from Buckingham Palace. And who will replace Jenny McCarthy on NYRE? More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

If you were at Buckingham Palace what would you steal? Camila Cabello stole a pencil. She was talking about it and Kate Middleton responded with the little eye emoji...

Last night, Dancing With The Stars... Bachelorette's Hannah Brown won! It's not surprising because it's always a popularity vote.

And is Hannah going to the next season of The Bachelor with Peter the Pilot? The guy she picked didn't work out, then she went back to Tyler who the hot guy that ended up dating Gigi Hadid, but Tyler last night was hanging out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner and it looks like he's dating one of Kylie's friends.

Peter. Hannah. WHAT!? Get an exclusive first look at this season of #TheBachelor during the #DWTSFinale TONIGHT on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JCdmGoBmku — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 25, 2019

Taylor Swift has ignored Scooter Braun's request to have a sit-down talk.

Jenny McCarthy had previously announced that she is not hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve this year... Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will be doing the honors.

