Dirty Laundry: Will Lance Bass Host HGTV's Brady Bunch House Series?

HGTV wants Lance Bass involved in their Brady Bunch house TV show, Demi Lovato cancels her tour, and more Dirty Laundry.

The Brady Bunch house is still in the news. HGTV ended up buying it, and now they're going to renovate it on a new show, which they want Lance Bass to be the host. The house was up on the market for $1.885 million, Lance bid just under $3 million and thought he won, but was actually outbid. At least HGTV is being nice about it, inviting the NSYNC member to host the show, or have some involvement as they remodel the house and put it on TV.

Once the renovation is finished, apparently HGTV is going to and sell the house again, and apparently some hotels are very interested in buying it. Only the exterior of the house was used on The Brady Bunch, the interiors were all filmed on a set. So will the renovation make the inside of this iconic house look like it did on TV? That would make a lot of sense.

Demi Lovato is going to be in treatment for a long time, and she's canceled the rest of her tour. The Tell Me You Love Me Tour was expected to play Mexico in September, and South America in November, but she's going to take care of herself first, and once she gets straightened out, it's very likely she'll be back on the road.

The Internet can love you one minute and hate you the next. Shiggi, the artist who inspired the "In My Feelings" Challenge, has been caught in a social media scandal, after he got caught cheating on his girlfriend.

The Real Housewives of New York's Bethenny Frankel, who founded Skinny Girl, is expanding her empire. If you're a fan of her, she's going to offer clothing, eyewear, sunglasses, backpacks, purses, wallets... the list goes on and on.

Kylie Jenner isn't doing lip injections anymore, but she's planning to make a video of her "lip-filler" journey.

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Ideal Image.