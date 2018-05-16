Dirty Laundry: Will Meghan Markle's Dad Be at the Royal Wedding, Or Not?

More developments in the Royal Wedding drama surrounding Meghan Markle's father, plus Jennifer Love Hewitt returns to the small screen and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

This whole thing with the Royal Wedding on Saturday has gotten so confusing. Meghan Markel's father changed his mind about not attending, saying he wanted to go now and walk his daughter down the aisle. That's after he said he wasn't going, because he didn't want to embarrass his daughter after he sold photos that were staged for the paparazzi. Now, he checked into the hospital again with chest pains, after he had a heart attack last week, and it looks like he's going to have heart surgery... so he will NOT be at the Royal Wedding.

Dancing With The Stars sent three people home last night: Jennie Finch Daigle, Chris Mazdzer, and Mirai Nagasu.

Video of Opening Number - Dancing with the Stars

Jennifer Love Hewitt fans will be happy to know she's coming back to TV after three years. She'll be back on Fox's 9-1-1 as Maddie, a 911 operator. That makes sense, because Connie Britton (who played another operator, Abby Clark) left at the end of the season, and we didn't know if she was coming back or not.

Bill Cosby is supposed to be sentenced in September, but will it ever really happen? His lawyers could hold it up for a long time, and he's already 80 years old.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his girlfriend Jen, who had a BIG fight a few weeks ago, are trying to work it out, for the baby's sake. They have a 6-week-old daughter, so if there's any time they should want to be together, it would probably be now. But after watching Ronnie on the show, it's pretty clear he's not relationship material.

Chicago Fire fans might be sad to know Monica Raymund is leaving the show. She plays one of the main characters, Gabriela Dawson, who has been there since day one. In the show, her character takes a job offer in Puerto Rico, so that's how she's being written out.

And if you're a fan of Chicago Fire, Med, and PD... just a heads up. When the shows come back this fall, they will be airing back-to-back-to-back on Wednesday nights.