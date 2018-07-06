Dirty Laundry: Will & Jada, Married/ Not Married

What is up with these two? Plus, how the celebs spent their Fourth of July and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith don't even call themselves married anymore! They're still together, they say they're life partners, and that they realize they're going to be living with eachother for the rest of their lives.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 19th anniversary yesterday.

Halsey and G-Eazy announced their split earlier this week, and it looks like G-Eazy may have cheated, because Halsey posted on Twitter "pumpkin eater." Maybe he just likes pie?

Heather Locklear might be getting sued by the EMT that she allegedly kicked.

Mike "The Situation" has confirmed that his wedding will be shown on Season Two of The Jersey Shore. The wedding hasn't happened yet, they're still filming in Las Vegas and New Jersey... the show is back in August.

How celebrities spent their Fourth of July:

Leonardo DiCaprio hung out in Malibu playing volleyball with Sean Penn. Didn't know those two hung out, that's pretty cool.

Hugh Jackman and Arnold Schwarzenegger worked out together at Gold's gym.

Kim Kardashian wake surfed with her family in Idaho.

Josh Brolin played cornhole.

Joey Chestnut, who weighs, like, 105 lbs, ate 74 hot dogs at the Nathan's hot dog eating contest yesterday. He beat his record of 72 weiners last year.

Video of Joey Chestnut pummels record 74 hot dogs to win Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for 11th time | ESPN

Today's Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur-Pedic