Dirty Laundry: WWE's Ric Flair Rushed To The Hospital

Pro Wrestler Ric Flair gets hospitalized, Ellen Pompeo joins Kelly Ripa's Bachelor beef, and which Jersey Shore dude got liposuction? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry...

WWE legend Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital this morning, and his condition is reportedly serious. The Nature Boy just turned 70 years old back in February and had a big party with people like Evander Holyfield, Charles Barkley, and Dennis Rodman. We hope he gets out of the hospital soon.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is supporting Kelly Ripa's comments about the Bachelor franchise. Kelly got into it with Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, and Ellen said successful women on the network don't need to be attacked. Ellen also used the hashtag #BachelorSooooWhite, pointing out there's not much diversity on the show.

Okay @fleissmeister... that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage.... #bachelorsoooowhite — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 16, 2019

Jersey Shore's Ronnie admitted that he got liposuction to keep his six pack in check. He said he doesn't have time to go to the gym as often as he used to.

#LivingMyBestLife #HatersWillSayItsPhotoShopped --‍♂️--‍♂️ A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Jan 30, 2019 at 7:27am PST

Lamar Odom has a new book coming out, and he's been spilling a little bit of what's inside. Apparently, he's been with over 2,000 women... which is still child's play compared to Wilt Chamberlain who has been with (by some counts) 10,000 women. Physically, how do you have the time to be a basketball star and do that? Lamar also said because of all the drug use he did, his long term memory has been affected. He said he's not even athletic anymore, and he has bad balance. And he claims he's a sex addict, which is why he said he cheated on Khloe, and that was why he overdosed at the Love Ranch in Las Vegas back in 2015. The book is called Darkness to Light, and it will be coming out at the end of the month, on May 28th.

