Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Does Dog The Bounty Hunter Have A New Girlfriend?

January 7, 2020
Gina J
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Does Duane Chapman have a new girlfriend? Plus, the East Hartford Police Department will be featured on a K9 competition show! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, reportedly has a new girlfriend. Of course his wife sadly passed away last year and he had said he wasn't going to date again... but her name is Moon Angel and she dated Dog's son?! She's apparently moving into the house and Dog's daughter is furious... 

If you like The Masked Singer, get ready for The Masked Dancer! Ellen DeGeneres is producing it. 

Chris Hemsworth is donating $1M to help the awful fires in Australia. It's so sad; all the animals dying.  

Rascal Flatts is taking a break after touring together for 20 years.

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie is working on Wheel Of Fortune! She's got Vanna White's gig revealing the letters as Vanna hosts while Pat recovers from surgery.

Gwyneth Paltrow is doing a docuseries about her Goop product line called The Goop Lab

And there's a show on A&E called America's Top Dog featuring competing law enforcement K9 teams... and East Hartford Police Department is going to be on the show! The season starts tomorrow (1/8). 

 

Dirty Laundry