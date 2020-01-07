Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Does Dog The Bounty Hunter Have A New Girlfriend?

Does Duane Chapman have a new girlfriend? Plus, the East Hartford Police Department will be featured on a K9 competition show! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, reportedly has a new girlfriend. Of course his wife sadly passed away last year and he had said he wasn't going to date again... but her name is Moon Angel and she dated Dog's son?! She's apparently moving into the house and Dog's daughter is furious...

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

If you like The Masked Singer, get ready for The Masked Dancer! Ellen DeGeneres is producing it.

Chris Hemsworth is donating $1M to help the awful fires in Australia. It's so sad; all the animals dying.

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

Rascal Flatts is taking a break after touring together for 20 years.

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie is working on Wheel Of Fortune! She's got Vanna White's gig revealing the letters as Vanna hosts while Pat recovers from surgery.

Gwyneth Paltrow is doing a docuseries about her Goop product line called The Goop Lab.

Video of the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow | Trailer | Netflix

And there's a show on A&E called America's Top Dog featuring competing law enforcement K9 teams... and East Hartford Police Department is going to be on the show! The season starts tomorrow (1/8).