Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Foggy Conditions Led To Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

More information is being released about the cause of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash... it was foggy and the pilot misjudged the terrain. The NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 other people were killed. Kobe reportedly used helicopters often so he could get around L.A. traffic so he could spend more time with his family.

And the GRAMMYs went down last night... we talk about how artists paid tribute to Kobe right there in the Staples Center where he played ball for so many years.

We discuss big winners like Billie Eilish and Lizzo and our favorite performances (Demi and Camila)!

And of course we got the scoop on some after parties and which celebs were coupled up! And where Lizzo and Lil Nas X celebrated their wins!

