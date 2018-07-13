Dirty Laundry: And The Emmy Nominees Are...

Let's go inside the highlights from the Emmy Award nominations!

The nominations for the 70th Annual Emmy Awards were announced this morning. Game of Thrones got a massive 22 nominations!

John Legend is one step closer to getting an EGOT-- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-- because he got nominated for Jesus Christ Superstar.

Laurie Metcalf scored a nomination for Roseanne even though it's been cancelled.

Anthony Bourdain was also honored, he's up for two nominations.

NBC was shut out of the Late Night category, with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers both getting snubbed.

Sandra Oh made history as the first Asian actress nominated for lead in a Drama Series. Good for her!

Likely to be nominated for next year's Emmys is Dr. Pimple Popper. The first episode was amazing-- a 30 year old woman Melissa walked in with a massive bulging thing coming out of the back of her neck, bigger than a grapefruit. It's kind of like a train wreck, you can't turn away.

Did you see George Lopez's pee prank on Donald Trump's Hollywood star? He was pretending he was taking a leak on Trump's star... it was actually a bottle of water, but he was holding it like he was letting loose. LAPD received more than 50 calls and e-mails about it, as a lot of people were not happy. But in the end, the water probably did clean the star off a little bit.

Michael Jackson's doctor Conrad Murray is making some horrible allegations about Joe Jackson. Dr. Murray said Michael's his father had his son chemically castrated to make his signature high-pitched voice a reality. Murray said he hopes that Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell. Yikes.

Stormy Daniels was arrested last night at a strip club, because she motor boated an undercover cop. She was taken out of the club called Sirens in Columbus, Ohio, wheer no one is allowed to make contact with the patrons.

