Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Adele's Amazing Transformation

February 14, 2020
Gina J

USA Today

The Los Angeles Lakers released ticket information for the upcoming public memorial for Kobe and Gigi on February 24th. We'll tell you about the ticket prices (all sales benefit Kobe's foundation) and how they are trying to keep them away from scalpers. 

Netflix has dropped a teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 and there is good news for fans! But Netflix also announced that they canceled Insatiable. 

BTS is releasing their album next Friday and they'll be in NYC at the Today Show. 

Adele's been going to the gym, working out hard and WOW! She looks amazing. We'll tell you all about her transformation... and the controversy about a diet she's rumored to be on.  

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

