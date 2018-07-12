Dirty Laundry: Cardi B Has Her Baby!

Cardi B amd Offset welcome their baby girl, and is Kylie Jenner really a "self made" woman? Let's find out in today's Dirty Laundry!

Cardi B and her husband Offset have welcomed a baby girl, named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Kiari Cephus is Offset's real name, in case you were wondering. This is her first child, their first together, and his fourth.

Kylie Jenner landed the cover of Forbes magazine's 2018 list of America's richest self-made women. It seems to us like Kylie had a little bit of help along the way toward her $900 million fortune in less than three years. People are saying that she's not self-made, and even dictionary.com got in on the debate and tweeted "self made means having succeeded in life unaided."

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.



Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Oprah is number six on the list, in case you're looking for the definition of self-made.

Hailey Baldwin reportedly bought Justin Bieber his own engagement ring, a seven carat oval cut diamond. She bought it as soon as they got back to New York City after their engagement. So the Beebs has some heavyweight artistry on his finger now!

Demi Moore is the victim in a major credit card fraud case. A guy charged $169,000 on her card, mostly high end shopping over the course of a couple weeks. He's sitting in the L.A. County jail right now awaiting his next move.

Abby Lee Miller is returning to Dance Moms. She left the show, spent some time in jail and then a halfway house, then she was battling cancer... and now she's coming back to the show. And she's looking for more girls to be on the show with her.

Tonight is the night Dr. Pimple Popper premieres on TLC, at 10/9 Central. Gina's gonna be watching, though she doesn't know how much she'll be able to stomach.