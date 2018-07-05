Dirty Laundry: David Foster & Katherine McPhee Get Engaged

Will the fifth time be the charm for record producer David Foster?...

David Foster, 68, got engaged to 34-year-old actress Katharine McPhee. This is going to be her second marriage, and his fifth. They got engaged in Anacapri, Italy on the top of a mountain. Foster was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid.

---- A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on

Joe Jackson was laid to rest yesterday, and then his family went out and had lunch. He's buried in the same cemetery as his son Michael, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, a very famous cemetery in the L.A. area, with a lot of stars buried there.

For those trying to keep track, Nikki Bella and John Cena are not together again. She's claiming that they're just friends... "working on each other, and trying to work on us." She says they talk every day, so it seems like she's trying to get everything she wants, and make sure it's all going to go her way.

Sexual misconduct and racist comments are happening on CBS's Big Brother. Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans talked about their tans, claiming they made them look "ghetto." And one creepy looking guy is going around the house with an ice cream scooper, and trying to scoop up people's private parts. He says it feels really good if you run the scooper on your privates. What's your problem, dude???

Blac Chyna is dating another teenager, this time 19-year-old pro boxer Devin Haney. And it looks like she was cheating on her ex boyfriend, the one that she accused of sheating on her. There's an overlap of time schedules when she was claiming she was being cheated on... it looks like she was cheating, too.

Last night on The Bachelorette, Becca sent three guys home-- Chris, Lincoln, and Connor.

Video of Becca Breaks Up With Chris – The Bachelorette

Another celebrity couple has called it quits after a year of dating. Halsey and G-Eazy have broken up.