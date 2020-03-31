Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Detective Stabler Getting SVU Spinoff
March 31, 2020
Categories:
Detective Stabler from Law & Order SVU is getting a spinoff! Plus, some new celebrity books are out today. And Aaron Carter has girlfriend drama! Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
03 Apr
Brad Paisley Mohegan Sun Arena
21 Apr
Women of Innovation Connecticut Convention Center
01 May
Niall Horan: The Nice To Meet Ya Tour Mohegan Sun Arena
27 Jun
Alanis Morissette XFINITY Theatre
17 Jul
Journey & Pretenders Xfinity Theatre