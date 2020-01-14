Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Dr. Oz vs. Mark Wahlberg

Dr. Oz challenges Mark Wahlberg to pushups! Plus, Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson's relationship cools off. And Cardi B wants to run for Congress! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Dr. Oz has challenged Mark Wahlberg to 20 one-legged pushups. They're disagreeing about breakfast. Dr. Oz suggests you should skip breakfast for a few hours and eat later in the day. Mark disagrees.

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler have split after almost 9 years together.

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson have cooled off. Pete says he has to work on his mental health, he's checked into a place that doesn't allow much time for couples, and she says she saw something there that scared her, so...

Cardi B wants to be in politics... and she has support from Bernie Sanders!

After the whole SAT score bribery thing, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's daughter got a job. She's joined the cast of The Twilight Zone.

BTW, Burger King offered Prince Harry a job.