Dirty Laundry: George Clooney Crashes In Italy

George Clooney gets into a scooter accident, Justin Bieber asked Hailey's dad for her hand in marriage, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

George Clooney had a little scooter accident earlier today in Italy. He was allegedly going 60 miles per hour when a car suddenly pulled out in front of him, and he was sent flying in the air. He landed on a Mercedes Benz windshield, shattered the windsheild (and his helmet), but he's been checked out and they're saying his minor injuries are not life threatening. He's been released already and is home recovering.

Justin Bieber made sure to ask Hailey Baldwin's father Stephen for her hand in marriage. Stephen is an actual minister, he's a religious guy and so is his daughter. Justin is into religion now, and Stephen gave his blessing to the marriage.

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting baby number two. They just had a son seven months ago, but they are ready for their second baby together as a couple. Aldean has two daughters from a previous marriage, ages 15 and 10.

The Bachelorette happened last night, and they were in the Bahamas. The Baha Men started performing! Some of the guys went home last night, Wills and Leo.

And 26-year-old Colton finally told Becca that he's a virgin. He's hot, so Gina finds that hard to believe....

Would you eat seven year old cake? Wedding cake from Prince William and Kate's wedding seven years ago was served at Prince Louis' baptism. The Royals have so much money that they probably could keep the cake tasting pretty good.

Ice-T will be performing at the Big E in September. The Big E takes place in 66 days, September 14th through the 30th up in West Springfield. Other acts include Morris Day and Time, Tony Orlando, Reel Big Fish, Jefferson Starship, Grandmaster Flash, and Blessid Union of Souls. There's a lot of acts coming to this year's Big E!