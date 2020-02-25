Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized with chest pain last night. This comes, of course, right after he was found guilty. We'll tell you what ailments he's dealing with.

Greedy people are out already... memorabilia from Kobe Bryant's memorial is already online for thousands of dollars. That's not cool.

Dina Lohan has a new roommate... and you won't believe who it is, OMG!

Ex-Bachelorette star Chad Johnson was arrested for robbery and domestic violence. We'll tell you about the awful stuff he did!

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible franchise is on hold in Italy right now because of Coronavirus. The Olympics in Tokoyo could even be cancelled... and we laughed at the unfortunate name of the dude from the International Olympic Committee, LOL!

BTW, Gwyneth's special candle is back in stock.