Dirty Laundry: Kylie Jenner Makes HOW MUCH Per Insta Post?!

Demi Lovato was hospitalized for a heroin (or some kind of opioid) overdose. She was transported from her Hollywood Hills home to a hospital in L.A. She had two appearances scheduled this week including a show in Atlantic City, but that will be canceled. She's been sober for six years, but has battled addiction for quite some time. When paramedics arrived, she was unconcsious and they revived her with Narcan. She's now in stable condition.

So a quick The Bachelorette update -- Jason went home. He was upset. Next episode the guys go home to meet her family. It's down to Garrett and Blake. There are spoiler websites, so Gina already knows who she chooses. (Don't worry, we won't share the spoiler, though!)

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 49th birthday! She spent the day with her twins and A-Rod and his kids.

Pete Davidson bailed from Instagram... but don't worry, no trouble in paradise with him and Ariana Grande. Fans were just giving him a hard time, so he needed a break.The Roseanne spinoff, The Conners - ABC announced it'll premiere in October.And you ready to get sick?!? Kylie Jenner tops the list of highest paid celebrities on Instagram. Every sponsored post she does is worth $1 million! She even beat sister Kim Kardashian, who makes $728,000 per post. SMH.

Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Ideal Image.