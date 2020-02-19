Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Jenna Dewan Is Engaged

Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee! We already knew she was pregnant. And Mark the Shark shares a fun fact about where Jenna was born!

Amanda Bynes also got engaged and we'll tell you a little more about her man... and why her mom has to approve of her marriage! She's also got some new tattoos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wrap up Megxit and are officially "free" on April 1st. The Queen put her foot down on their royal titles!

Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old daughter is getting into the film industry.... adult films. And she needs a strippers' license where she lives... we've got the scoop on that!

And congrats to Madonna! She reached #1 on the Billboard dance chart... for the 50th time!! WOW!

