Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Jennifer Lopez To Launch Shoe Line

Jennifer Lopez is launching a shoe line exclusively at DSW! She says it's inspired by her three favorite cities, NYC, L.A., and Miami. We'll tell you more about the line and when it'll be available!



Congratulations to Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova who quietly welcome their third child, a baby girl! And in other celebrity baby news, we found out that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child!



Jim Carrey is getting some backlash on Twitter after a joke gone wrong with a journalist... Shark thinks it was funny and people are too sensitive. Gina wasn't amused. We explain.

Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son's name and birthdate in morse code... but it's spelled wrong, LOL. Is he still getting married to Katy Perry? We think so, but they're not spending Valentine's Day together!

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!