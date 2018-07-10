Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged, Kim Kardashian is doing something good for society, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Justin Bieber got engaged! First Ariana Grande, now the Beebs... he's 24, his fiance Hailey Baldwin is 21. He proposed to her in front of a bunch of guests at a resort in the Bahamas, and gave her a six carat ring, estimated to be worth about $400,000. The two dated before, then Justin got back with Selena Gomez until March, and now Justin and Hailey started seeing eachother again this summer... it's been about a month.

Little Prince Louis got baptized. The third child of Prince William and Kate is 11 weeks old.

Kim Kardashian West is doing something productive. She met with more female prisoners some women, and wanted to talk to them about their concerns when they leave prison. She's trying to create a transitional program for women, to help them adjust to real life once they're out. A lot of people go back out on the streets, with nowhere to go, and end up getting in trouble again... then they're right back in the system. Kim is trying to break the cycle, which sounds like a great idea.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver filed for divorce seven years ago, and it's still not finalized yet. Arnold had a baby with their former housekeeper, and Maria said she was done. But it's been seven years, and they still aren't officially divorced... what's the holdup?

Weekend Box Office:

3. Incredibles 2 ($28.4 million)

2. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($28.6 million)

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp ($75.8 million)