Dirty Laundry: Kaley Cuoco Ties The Knot

Kaley Cuoco gets married, Pete Davidson makes a bad joke, plus there's a new Jersey Shore baby on the way! This and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco got married to her boyfriend, professional equestrian Karl Cook, on Saturday. They were married in a horse stable near San Diego. The couple started dating after meeting at a horse show in 2016. Karl's father is a billionaire... they're worth $3.1 billion!

A new Jersey Shore baby is on the way. Dina Cortez and her husband Chris Beckener are expecting their first baby, a boy, by the end of the year. Wonder how she'll handle Vegas, because they're filming that right now... and Jersey Shore is coming back next month already, in August.

Harvey Weinstein is facing three new charges for an alleged sexual assault. The Manhattan district attorney brought three more charges against him, including first degree forcible sexual act, and two other counts of predatory sexual assault, back in 2006.

Heather Locklear will soon move from the psychiatric ward of an L.A. area hospital to a long term facility. Substance abuse and mental health issues are going to keep her away for a little while, but she checked herself in voluntarily, which is a good thing. Hopefully she'll get help and get back on track.

We've got a break up-- One Direction's Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole have officially split. There had been rumors that there were problems in the relationship... she's 35, he's 20, and they have a son named Bear.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is also Ariana Grande's fiance, made a bad joke about the bombing at Machester Arena. He referenced Britney Spears, saying she didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert... unfortunately his fiance did. Back in 2017, there was an attack at a show where Ariana performed, which left 22 people killed and 59 injured.

Weekend box office:

3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado ($19 million)

2. Incredibles 2 ($46.2 million)

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($60.9 million)