Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Memorial

The public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant happened today in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel hosted. Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and Alicia Keys performed. And we'll tell you why Vanessa Bryant's lawyers were in court!

And another big story today was Harvey Weinstein GUILTY on two of the four charges he faced! We break it all down, including how much jail time he could face!

Jussie Smollett was back in court today, too... we've got the latest.

Pam Anderson wanted to set the record straight about her [latest] divorce. She rents out a mansion for $40k a month, so that pays her bills, and she said she has other jobs.

Plus, some celebrity babies were born! Congrats to Shay Mooney (of Dan + Shay) who welcomed a baby boy, Ames Alexander. And Quentin Tarantino became a father for the first time at the age of 56 with his 36-year-old wife.

