Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Kobe Bryant Will Be Honored At Oscars

Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Oscars on February 9th. (He's a former Oscar winner himself.) And we're learning more about the pilot and what happened during the crash. Gina and Shark share the latest. BTW, Kylie Jenner is getting in trouble with Blac Chyna for taking Dream in that same helicopter awhile back! We'll tell you why she's upset.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced (on paper). She's keeping the pets and they did have a prenup. And Joe Giudice has seemed to have moved on after splitting from Teresa... who was he seen with? We've got the scoop!

Fox is airing a special about the Royals tomorrow (1/29) at 8:00 PM.

And the Bachelor franchise is casting for a new dating show with a unique twist! That'll be interesting!

Hear all of these stories in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!