Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial

Investigators released a report that determined there was no outward evidence of engine failure in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash... it was weather-related. His wife, Vanessa has announced a public memorial that will take place at the Staples Center on February 24 (he wore jersey 24). His daughter, Gianna's school also retired her jersey number, 2.

Oprah is sticking up for Gayle King after the backlash following salacious clip CBS released of her upcoming interview with Lisa Leslie... we'll tell you what Oprah said!

And Mama June is back! There's a new show called Mama June: Family Crisis! We've got the scoop on the teaser featuring Honey Boo Boo and when the show premieres!

The Oscars are on this Sunday night on ABC. There's no host again this year. But we wanna talk about the Swag Bags the celebrities receive! They're worth $200k and include some very... ~interesting items.

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!