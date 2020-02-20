Gina J's Dirty Laundry: More Rumors About Bachelor Pete!

Rumors are flying around about who Peter picks on The Bachelor! Is it Hannah Ann? Is it someone else? Is it a producer? Well, The NY Post just added fuel to the fire... we address these rumors (warning: possible unconfirmed spoiler)!

Chivalry is dead for Kanye West! He's getting roasted on social media for not helping Kim carry bags... plus, he dissed her on the Kiss Cam at the All-Star game! We discuss!

Chris Pratt is working on a new movie and they found dead bodies on location in Iceland! And there's a bizarre twist!

And Al Pacino got dumped after dating his girlfriend for two years... they were 39 years apart. She says the age difference was too much AND he was stingy!

