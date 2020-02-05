Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Nelly Yells At Mohegan Sun Pit Boss!

February 5, 2020
Gina J
Nelly

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty

Categories: 
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Rapper Nelly was at Mohegan Sun last weekend and he yelled at a pit boss after arguing with another player at a Texas Hold 'Em table! Gina and Shark share the hilarious lines dropped during the rant!   

Jessica Simpson was doing a book signing and animal rights activists came to protest -- we'll tell you what went down. 

Selena Gomez is releasing a makeup line called Rare Beauty. It's coming out this summer at Sephora.

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world when measured by physcial perfection. 

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Nelly Yells At Mohegan Sun Pit Boss! WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Shannen Doherty's Cancer Is Back WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: The 'Fishy' Reason Bachelor Contestant Victoria Won't Cover Cosmo WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Jurors See More of Harvey Weinstein Than Anyone Bargained For WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Tim From Danbury WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Returned WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes