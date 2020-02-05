Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Nelly Yells At Mohegan Sun Pit Boss!

Rapper Nelly was at Mohegan Sun last weekend and he yelled at a pit boss after arguing with another player at a Texas Hold 'Em table! Gina and Shark share the hilarious lines dropped during the rant!

Jessica Simpson was doing a book signing and animal rights activists came to protest -- we'll tell you what went down.

Selena Gomez is releasing a makeup line called Rare Beauty. It's coming out this summer at Sephora.

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world when measured by physcial perfection.

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!