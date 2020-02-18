Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his tour. (He had a date scheduled in CT, too.) He's focusing on his health and getting treatment for Parkinson's Disease. Meanwhile, wife Sharon traded in her red hair for white!

The Price Is Right has halted production after the sudden tragic death of host Drew Carey's fiance. She reportedly fell off a balcony. Gina shares all the details... and why this situation landed Wendy Williams in a bit of trouble!

Harry Styles was robbed at knife point on Friday night! Wow! Thankfully, he's okay -- we'll tell you what went down!

Are John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh engaged? Looks like it... she's got a big rock on that finger! Amanda Bynes showed off a giant ring, too! But we have no idea who she's engaged to!

And we have a Bachelor Nation breakup... Bachelor In Paradise stars, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, call it quits after only 8 months of marriage. And Bachelor Nation fans will be happy to know there are two more spin-offs coming later this year! Gina has the scoop!

Adele performed at her friend's wedding over the weekend AND announced her new album will be out in September.

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!