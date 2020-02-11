Gina J's Dirty Laundry: PETA Protests Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson was doing another book singing and PETA came out again to protest.

So, we heard about Pam Anderson marrying Jon Peters for just 12 days. Well, he spoke out and we'll share everything he said including why he claims to be an "old fool." BTW, he was engaged to someone else who was about to move in and dropped everything for Pam, OMG!

Michael Lohan was arrested after a dispute with his ex-wife. And we'll tell you why he went to the hospital.

Blac Chyna is causing a little controversy after posting an ultrasound photo... but it wasn't hers.

The Rock's 18-year-old daughter is joining the WWE!

Backstreet Boys were on Good Morning America and brought out a couple and the guy proposed! But we'll tell you why the couple is getting some backlash!

