Dirty Laundry: RIP, Joe Jackson

We say goodbye to Joe Jackson, and go inside Ariana Grande's birthday AND Cardi B's baby shower!

Legendary icon, father Joe Jackson passed away today at the age of 89. He had been battling pancreatic cancer. Jackson brought his sons and daughters into big time fame when the Jackson 5 hit. He was a strict disciplinarian, and not the easiest guy to deal with, but he did bring his family lots of fame and fortune. He died in hospice, not at the house, and he was still married to his wife Katherine at the time of his death.

Cardi B's baby shower happened last night, and it was called Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairy Tale. It was a Bronx-themed shower in Atlanta, Georgia. She's due in July, and they're having a baby girl.

Floyd Mayweather picked up an $18 million dollar watch, made by Jared and Company, from a Japanese jeweler. It's called the Billionaire Watch, featuring 260 emerald-cut diamonds and stones, each weighing up to three carats. What are you going to do with that???

Ariana Grande celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday with her fiance, her mom, and her friends. They were all in New York City singing karaoke and bowling. She and fiance Pete Davidson broke out Evanescence's 2003 hit "Bring Me To Life."

ariana grande and pete davidson doing evanescence karaoke is how we all know that this is true love pic.twitter.com/RZedDblUuO — xx (@xxheathheathxx) June 27, 2018

There were a zillion cupcakes at the party, with her face from when she was a baby on each cupcake.