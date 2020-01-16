Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Snooki Wants To Know If You Moms Ever Peed On Your Peloton

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and Jen got into it again! He says she got into his house and started attacking him... with eyeliner? And Snooki is asking moms if they've ever peed on their Peloton, LOL!

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl!

Plus, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are being sued over lace underwear.

59-year-old Sean Penn was walking the red carpet with his 27-year-old girlfriend.

And Charlize Theron she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live talking about one of her worst dates!

Hear the complete stories in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!