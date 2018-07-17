Dirty Laundry: Taylor & Blake's 'Performance Issues'

A couple performance mishaps, a roast for Bruce Willis, baby news and more! Read all about it in today's Dirty Laundry.

Taylor Swift got stuck her in a little cage while she was perfroming in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Center. She was supposed to go across the stadium, but it just kept going up but not across, so she had to kill some time. She did an acapella performance for the crowd, and they ate it up, so it was no big deal.

Blake Shelton fell during a performance this weekend, because he was drunk. He was at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Oregon on Saturday night, and he admitted to the crowd he had a lot to drink. He told the crowd he didn't care if they posted video of his fall, because he was having a good time. And people did, indeed, post it.

Video of [Funny Moment> Blake Shelton falls on stage at Pendleton Whisky Music Festival (July, 2018)

Real Housewives of New York City's Luann is not going to be part of the reunion show. She's going back to rehab for the second time within a year.

Baby news! Kate Upton has announced she's expecting her first child. Kate is 28, she's married to the Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and they just got married last November.

Conor McGregor and his wife expecting baby number two.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Award nominations came out today, and new mom Cardi B leads the pack with ten nominations.

David Hasselhoff and his fiance are getting married on July 31st in Italy. This is the third marriage for Hasselhoff, 65, and his fiance is 37.

Bruce Willis got roasted on Comedy Central, but we don't get to see it till July 29th. His ex-wife Demi Moore was there as part of the roast, so that should be some good watching.

Video of Bruce Willis Is in an Air Shaft Again - Roast of Bruce Willis

Demi Lovato was seen holding hands with G-Eazy over the weekend. G-Eazy and Halsey recently broke up because he had allegedly been cheating on her... does Demi have anything to do with that?

Weekend Box Office:

3. Skyscraper ($25.4 million)

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp ($28.8 million)

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($44.1 million)

Video of HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION - Official Trailer (HD)

