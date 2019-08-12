Dirty Laundry: Kylie Jenner's Gaudy Bday Gift

Kylie's garish birthday bling... plus, a Bachelor Nation wedding! And Taylor's fun night out! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split up after 8 months of marriage. Miley was partying with Kaitlynn Carter, who had dated Brody Jenner. They were all friends, but rumors are Liam wanted a traditional marriage while Miley wanted more of an open one.



Lady Gaga partnered with Donors Choose to fund classrooms in Gilroy, CA, Dayton, OH, and El Paso, TX; communities recently affected by mass shooting tragedies.

Bachelor Nation's Jared and Ashley tied the knot yesterday in Newport! (BTW, Jared was at one of our All Star Christmas concerts a couple years ago!) And remember David Cook from American Idol? He performed at the wedding!

Taylor Swift got a little tipsy at a party and she looked like she was having so much fun! #DrunkTaylor even trended on Twitter! She won the Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards, too!

Kylie Jenner turned 22 over the weekend and Travis Scott got her a diamond necklace fashioned after her Kylie Lip Kit logo. It's gaudy and very expensive.