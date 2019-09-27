Dirty Laundry: Why Dee Snider Is Upset About Super Bowl Halftime?

Dee Snider isn't happy with the Super Bowl halftime choice. Plus, Justin and Hailey's wedding is upsetting hotel guests. And more in today's Dirty Laundry with Gina J!

So, yesterday is was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl and a lot of people are very excited! Except for Twisted Sister's Dee Snider... he said it was no diss to the two women, but because he feels "heavy" music is being ignored.

Dee Snider Slams NFL for Ignoring 'Heavy Music' as J. Lo and Shakira Set to Co-Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/CTcsOoG3eT — People (@people) September 27, 2019

And J-Lo launched her new perfume, it's called Promise.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are getting "married" this weekend. (They're already married, but they're having their big reception.) And it's upsetting everyone who is vacationing at the hotel in South Carolina. Guests were told that they're not allowed to use the spa, restaurant, etc. for 48 hours.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino lost 35 lbs. while he was behind bars.



Happy 5th Anniversary to George and Amal Clooney!