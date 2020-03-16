Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus... we'll tell you how he was exposed.

Plus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of the hospital and recovering at "home" (in Australia).

Heidi Klum's husband ventured out to the store even though they were self-quarantining. (Don't they have enough money to get someone to go for them?)

50 Cent was out at the strip club.

Kid Rock is refusing to close his Nashville bar.

And in non-coronavirus news, Harvey Weinstein left the hospital and is back at Rikers.

Kaley Cuoco has moved in with her husband... after two years of living separately.

And Britney Spears may not work again? It has to do with her father and we'll tell you why!

