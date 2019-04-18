Jason Derulo Shares Excitement For Connecticut Show and New Album

Jason Derulo has been busy traveling the world for several months. If you follow him on Instagram, you know all about his adventures in the Middle East, Asia, and pretty much everywhere!

Just looking for a different point of view A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on Mar 8, 2019 at 6:25am PST

This means fans haven't seen him stateside in quite awhile and they are READY! His first stop in the USA is right here in Connecticut at Foxwoods Resort Casino on April 27th! (Some fans are even driving 8 hours to see him!)

Jason checked in--mid-workout--with Gina to talk about a few things he's working on! (Um, moment to picture him all sweaty sans a shirt! Mmmm!)

So here's what they talked about:

-His amazing video for "Let's Shut Up and Dance" (and the ubiquity of K-pop acts!)

Video of Jason Derulo, LAY, NCT 127 - Let&#039;s Shut Up &amp; Dance [Official Music Video>

-The upcoming Cats movie he's filming (he plays Rum Tum Tugger) alongside Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, and Ian McKellen! (Look for it this December!)

-And YES, he has an album coming out this year! He knows fans are upset because he keeps saying "soon" but he says it's on the way! (It'll be worth the wait!)

Listen to Gina J's complete interview with Jason below!

Don't miss Jason Derulo at Foxwoods on April 27!

(By Lisa Gold, Entercom Hartford)