Dirty Laundry: Jason Derulo's Underwear Photo Removed From IG

December 4, 2019
Gina J

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Simon Cowell is lawyering up as Gabrielle Union talks to NBC. Plus, Jason Derulo is mad that Instagram removed his photo. And the latest dumb trend influencers are on... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Gabrielle Union was on America's Got Talent and we know she was fired (after reporting an uncomfortable working environment) and now she's meeting with NBC while Simon cowell is lawyering up. Gabrielle was reportedly told her hairstyle was "too black" and she also said Jay Leno made an inappropriate comment. Howard Stern, who was once a judge, is defending her and said it was like a boys' club, saying Simon keeps the men no matter how fat or old they get, but always switches out the women for "younger, hotter" ones. Oh, and the women were making a lot less money than the men. UGH.

Jason Derulo is upset because he'd posted this beautiful photo of himself in his underwear... but Instagram removed it for being too ~revealing. 

Fuk u mean? I have underwear on... I can’t help my size..

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Sad news, Criss Angel's 5-year-old son's leukemia has returned.  

Johnny Galecki, who is 44, and his 22-year-old girlfriend welcomed their son, Avery. (All these men with these young 20-somethings, SMH... 45-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, who is 22, is defending their age gap...) 

So, this is a thing... influencers are swearing by it. People are now sunning themselves where the sun don't usually shine. WHYYYYYYY.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy. 

 

