Dirty Laundry: Jersey Shore's Ronnie Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore allegedly punched and slapped his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley. She hit the panic button at the Airbnb they were staying at in Los Angeles. He allegedly followed her with a knife while holding their 18-month-old. Cops busted down the door and tased him! See more here! He was arrested and posted bail...

Miley Cyrus has moved on again. She was seen making out in the grocery store with longtime friend, Cody Simpson.

HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines are opening a hotel!

Taylor Swift was on The Tonight Show and her mom sneakily sent Jimmy Fallon a video after Taylor had gotten LASIK eye surgery. Taylor was crying over a banana and it is sooo funny! BTW, Taylor will be on SNL this weekend!

