Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Jessica Simpson Kissed Justin Timberlake Back When

January 30, 2020
Gina J
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Vanessa Bryant issued a statement on Instagram about the death of her husband and daughter. Hear what she said in her heartbreaking statement. 

Ciara is performing at a Super Bowl pregame party... and she's preggers! She's expecting her 3rd child!

Jessica Simpson's memoir comes out February 4th and she spills all sorts of juicy details! She admits she kissed Justin Timberlake back in the day after she was divorced... and you gotta hear who he texted right after and why! Jessica also talks about the mutual attraction between her and Johnny Knoxville while they were filming Dukes of Hazard. They were both married at the time, so nothing happened.

