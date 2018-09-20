Job Seekers! Get a Preview of Goodwill's Get Hired Hartford 2018

Goodwill's Get Hired Hartford career expo is taking place next Wednesday September 26th at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, and Gina J has details on the event, plus best tips to get yourself ready to find your next job at Get Hired Hartford!

This career expo is for entry-level and career job-seekers, and offers something for everyone, with industries including retail, healthcare, banking, aviation, manufacturing, and entertainment. 99 companies will be in attendance, and they're all listed on GetHiredHartford.org.

Get Hired Hartford will also feature a pop-up career center, where they can meet with Goodwill career coaches, get a resume critique, or get career advice. There will also be a photgrapher who will take professional headshots, perfect to use on LinkedIn and other social media profiles.

The best part? All these services are FREE! So if you're in the market for a new career, mark your calendar for next Wednesday, bring your resume, dress to impress, and join Goodwill at get Hired Hartford!