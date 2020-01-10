Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Justin Chambers Is Leaving Grey's Anatomy

Justin Chambers is leaving Grey's Anatomy after 15 years! Plus, Adele chatted with some fans on vacation! And why Amy Schumer gave out her phone number! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev is leaving Grey's Anatomy after 15 years since the show debuted in 2005. He says he's tired and wants to do other roles.

Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were detained today in Washington DC at Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest on Capitol Hill. Joaquin is urging everyone to go vegan.

Adele is on vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden and a 19-year-old girl from Massachusetts say she sat down and talked to Adele and Harry for like 15 minutes! She says Adele lost 100 lbs! She's on some new diet.

Amy Schumer went on Instagram and gave everyone her phone number... it's because she's started IVF treatments and wants advice.

Prince Charles has threatened to cut off Prince Harry's cash flow... uh oh!