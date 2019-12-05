Dirty Laundry: Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Drunken Night With Co-Star

December 5, 2019
Gina J

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

JT addresses those hand-holding photos and apologizes to his wife. Plus, Sharon Osbourne spills more details about AGT's toxic work environment. And Kanye will join Joel Osteen once again... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Justin Timberlake has addressed the photos that had everyone talking... that drunken night out with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright. He posted an apology to wife, Jessica Biel on Instagram... 

Kanye West will join Joel Osteen on stage again... this time at Yankee Stadium as Joel goes on tour next year. 

Gabrielle Union met with NBC for five hours after being fired from America's Got Talent (for complaining about a toxic work environment). And Sharon Osbourne spilled even more tea about that show being an unfair boys' club. Simon Cowell always owned the show, but wasn't a judge at the time she was... Howie Mandel was, though, and she said he was given a private jet while she got American Airlines tickets. She said the men were always paid more than women.

Congratulations to Emma Stone who is engaged to her boyfriend of two years. He's an SNL producer. 

And spoiler alert! The butterfly was revealed on The Masked Singer last night. It was Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child! She said being on the show helped overcome her nerves. 

